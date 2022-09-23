Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. 17,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $162.92 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

