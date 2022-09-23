Transform Wealth LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. 227,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

