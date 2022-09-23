Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.