Transform Wealth LLC Sells 13,035 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CAT traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

