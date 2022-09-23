Transform Wealth LLC Sells 24,848 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 192,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,687. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

