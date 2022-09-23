Transform Wealth LLC Sells 814 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.65.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

