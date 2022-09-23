Triad Investment Management Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triad Investment Management lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 5.1% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 17,366,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
