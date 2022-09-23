Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 186499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$22.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

