Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Down 9.8%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 5,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trinseo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

