Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 3798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

Insider Activity

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

