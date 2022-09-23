Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Tronox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tronox by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

