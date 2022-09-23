TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.75 Million

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. TRONPAD has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRONPAD has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004801 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.61 or 0.01641967 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036418 BTC.

TRONPAD is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2021. TRONPAD’s total supply is 765,213,000 coins. TRONPAD’s official Twitter account is @Tronpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONPAD is tronpad.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “TronPad is an IDO platform built on and partnered with the Tron Network. TronPad is designed to empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

