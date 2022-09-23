Truist Financial Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $25.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Camping World stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camping World by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

