U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

