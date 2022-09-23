U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.09. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 9,316 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $27,291.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,070.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

