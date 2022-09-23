UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price Up 2%

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.84. 15,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,105,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

UDR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

