UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.93

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.93 and traded as high as $92.05. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 45,705 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $673.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

