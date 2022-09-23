UltrAlpha (UAT) Price Hits $0.0585

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One UltrAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. UltrAlpha has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UltrAlpha

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. The official message board for UltrAlpha is medium.com/@UAT_official. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling UltrAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltrAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltrAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

