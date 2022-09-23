Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 18,170 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

