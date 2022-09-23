Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 159,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

