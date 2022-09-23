Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 3,495 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.8 %

JCI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 136,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

