Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund accounts for about 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

