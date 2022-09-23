Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $362,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 13,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

