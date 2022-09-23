Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 6,375 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.17% of Village Super Market worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth $328,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 9.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 420,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,807. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Village Super Market

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Further Reading

