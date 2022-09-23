Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 185 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

