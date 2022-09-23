Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases 883 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.6% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

