Unicly (UNIC) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly coin can currently be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00032959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unicly Coin Profile

Unicly launched on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 397,320 coins. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly.

Unicly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

