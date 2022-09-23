Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 3.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 36,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $55.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.