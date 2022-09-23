UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,152.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $372,722.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

