United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 227,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.55.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

