United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,565. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.91.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on URI. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

