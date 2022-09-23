United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.