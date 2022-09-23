UnMarshal Price Down 9.1% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

