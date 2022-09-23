uPlexa Market Cap Reaches $50,247.87 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. uPlexa has a total market cap of $50,247.87 and $438.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

Buying and Selling uPlexa

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

