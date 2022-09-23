Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $156-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.34 million.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $14.28 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Upwork by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 387,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 147.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 78.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.