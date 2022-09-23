Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market capitalization of $408,241.00 and approximately $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Profile

Utopia Genesis Foundation launched on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official website is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

