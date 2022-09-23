Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $127.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

