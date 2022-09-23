Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 146,650 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,650 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 69,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,188. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

