Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,707 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 239,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

