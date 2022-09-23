Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 3M by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $112.85. 200,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

