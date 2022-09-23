Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $834,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 55,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

