Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,052. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.