Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 117,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

