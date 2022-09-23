Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.02. 61,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

