Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. The stock had a trading volume of 166,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.45.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

