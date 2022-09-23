Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. 47,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,768. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

