Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 0.9%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.65. 2,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.