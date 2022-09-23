VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SMH traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. 385,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,311. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.38.

