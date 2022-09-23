Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $137.50

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $137.50 and last traded at $139.01, with a volume of 234394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

