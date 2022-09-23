Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lowered by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 11.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

